Uxin (UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,334,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,373% from the previous session’s volume of 1,109,286 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UXIN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

