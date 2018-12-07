VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Stake Decreased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 703,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

