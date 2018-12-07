Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

