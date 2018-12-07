ValuEngine Downgrades CBTX (CBTX) to Sell

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of CBTX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

CBTX stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.86 million and a PE ratio of 23.01. CBTX has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.05 million during the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 30,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $1,073,143.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 2,048.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 1,220,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 664.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,097,000 after buying an additional 844,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 84.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 287,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 485.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 90,048 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

