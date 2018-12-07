ValuEngine Downgrades Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Strong Sell

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $18.32. 1,204,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,618. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $512,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 53.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $14,910,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

