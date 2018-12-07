ValuEngine Lowers The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Hold

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCKT. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

