ValuEngine Lowers VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) to Hold

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush set a $56.00 price target on VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.37. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. VERONA PHARMA P/S makes up 0.0% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VERONA PHARMA P/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

