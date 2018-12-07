ValuEngine Upgrades Enel S.p.A. ADS (ENLAY) to “Buy”

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.58.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

