VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 218.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Lattice Strategies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX opened at $20.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

