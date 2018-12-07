Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Lowered by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,039 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

