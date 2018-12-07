Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-shares-bought-by-assetmark-inc.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.