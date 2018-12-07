Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000.

VEA stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

