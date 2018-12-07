Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,977,000 after buying an additional 2,029,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,713,000 after acquiring an additional 768,048 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,810,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 455,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 383,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $144.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

