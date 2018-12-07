Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 95.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,763 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 347,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.60 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

