Varex Imaging (VREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 313398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $975.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

