Veeco Instruments (VECO) Trading Down 6.4%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07. 590,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 557,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of -403.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

