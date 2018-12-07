Veoneer (VNE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Veoneer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $130,329,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $127,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $76,750,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $64,380,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $53,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.