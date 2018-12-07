Verint Systems (VRNT) versus Convergys (CVG) Critical Survey

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Convergys (NYSE:CVG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and Convergys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.62 -$6.62 million $1.77 25.89 Convergys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Convergys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Convergys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 3.29% 11.69% 5.11% Convergys N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Verint Systems does not pay a dividend. Convergys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Convergys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verint Systems and Convergys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Convergys 0 2 0 0 2.00

Verint Systems presently has a consensus price target of $55.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Convergys has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Convergys.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Convergys on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

