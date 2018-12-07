Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,312,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,443,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,514,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 41.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,090,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/viacom-inc-viab-shares-sold-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.