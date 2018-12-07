Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.99.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $58,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $61,833.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,253 shares of company stock worth $1,472,556. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 301,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

