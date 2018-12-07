VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.84

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 8587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

