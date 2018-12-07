Viewray Inc (VRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 1,100.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Viewray has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

