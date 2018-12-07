VINchain (VIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $117,553.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.03041851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00131864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00178552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.75 or 0.09936179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

