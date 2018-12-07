Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $299.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $220.55 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

