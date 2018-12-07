Virtu Financial LLC Has $652,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6,519.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 32.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $116.54.

