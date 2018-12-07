Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

