Virtu Financial LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

CSBR stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Champions Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $383,545.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,861.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 5,000 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

