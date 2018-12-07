Virtus Investment Partners Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $13.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.30. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $147.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

