Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Visteon worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 773,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $71.71 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

In other news, Director Naomi M. Bergman bought 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.01 per share, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/visteon-corp-vc-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.