Viveve Medical (VIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 48747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 243.98% and a negative return on equity of 838.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 1,100,928 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 11.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/viveve-medical-vive-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-26.html.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.