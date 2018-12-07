Viveve Medical (VIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 48747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The company has a market cap of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 243.98% and a negative return on equity of 838.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 1,100,928 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 11.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.
