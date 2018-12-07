Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell Sells 33,300 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $171,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VSLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,418,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.36. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The company had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

