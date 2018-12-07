Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 265 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216.30 ($2.83).

VOD opened at GBX 163.73 ($2.14) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 1,570 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

