Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.56 ($223.91).

VOW3 opened at €145.12 ($168.74) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

