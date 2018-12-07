W Resources (WRES) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of W Resources (LON:WRES) in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of WRES stock opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Tuesday. W Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

About W Resources

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

