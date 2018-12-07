Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 1,401,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,014. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7,083.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 169,012 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,311,000 after buying an additional 424,816 shares during the period.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.