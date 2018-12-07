Wall Financial (WFC) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.81

News coverage about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TSE:WFC opened at C$25.00 on Friday. Wall Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.80.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$254.32 million during the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

