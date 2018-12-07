Wallbridge Mining (WM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wallbridge Mining earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Wallbridge Mining stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Also, Director Janet Wilkinson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 505,290 shares of company stock worth $153,481 over the last ninety days.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for and produces gold, nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property, which includes a block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an aggregate area of 1,052 hectares located in northwestern Quebec.

