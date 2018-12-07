Walt Disney Co (DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.29 Billion

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce sales of $15.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.62 billion and the lowest is $15.08 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $60.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.04 billion to $60.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.48 billion to $64.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

