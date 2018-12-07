WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 260.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

