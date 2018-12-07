Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin Sells 8,107 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,295. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/waste-management-inc-wm-cfo-devina-a-rankin-sells-8107-shares.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.