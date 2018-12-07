Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 113.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/waste-management-inc-wm-holdings-lifted-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.