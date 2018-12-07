WCOIN Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WCOIN has a market capitalization of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.02982200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00132787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00176924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.99 or 0.10029116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

