WD-40 (WDFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,004,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $360,047.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $184.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

