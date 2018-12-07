WEALTHFRONT Corp Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “WEALTHFRONT Corp Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/wealthfront-corp-grows-position-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.