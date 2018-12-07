WEALTHFRONT Corp Raises Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

