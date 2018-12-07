WEALTHFRONT Corp Sells 4,119 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,689,000 after buying an additional 812,925 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,585,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,676,000 after purchasing an additional 781,758 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 639,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,400,000 after purchasing an additional 631,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 411,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 358,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 350,679 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $234,256. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

