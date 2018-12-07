Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $432,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stock

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $122.41 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

