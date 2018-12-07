Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,666,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 919,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $177.83 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

