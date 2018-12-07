Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after buying an additional 16,940,761 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,997 shares during the period. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,533,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,510 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $39.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

