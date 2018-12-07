Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 279,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 468,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $9.63 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

